Kash Hoskins, 84, of Manchester, KY, passed away Monday, August 30th, at his home.
Kash was born in Peabody, KY, on April 6th, 1937, a son of the late Isom and Sarah Wagers Hoskins.
He is preceded in death by his wife Ruby Jones Hoskins.
Kash is survived by his son, Gary Hoskins of Manchester, KY. By his sister, Mossie Arnett, of Manchester, KY. The following grandchildren: Adam Nicholson, Kash Nicholson, and Larry Travis Hoskins; and two great-grandchildren, Everly and Roan Hoskins.
In addition to his wife and parents, he is preceded in death by his son and daughter, Isom Larry Hoskins and Patricia Ellen Nicholson. As well as his grandson, Harold Hoskins. He is also preceded in death by the following brothers and sisters: Harvey Hoskins, Radar Hoskins, Earnest Hoskins, Burton Hoskins, Gladys Bush, and Margie Byrd.
Services for Kash will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday, September 4th, at Britton Funeral Home, with Paul Mitchell officiating. Burial will follow in the Hoskins Cemetery at Peabody.
Visitation will be held from 11:30 AM to 12:00 PM on Saturday, September 4th, at Britton Funeral Home.
The family requests that all visitors wear a mask and comply with the social distancing recommendations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.