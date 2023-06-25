Katharine “Kathy” Collins, age 84 departed this life on Monday, June 19, 2023 at the AdventHealth of Manchester. She was born on Saturday, December 24, 1938 in Manchester to Clifton and Ida Depew Hoskins. She was a bus driver for KCEOC Headstart.
She leaves to mourn her passing her children: Curt Sams and wife Lori, Carter Sams and Clifford Sams and wife Effie, her grandchildren: Jessica, Jennifer, Justin, Clinton, Donya and Daniel and her great grandchildren: Syrus, James and Jorrin. Also surviving are her brothers and sisters: Eugene Hoskins, Grace Hoskins, Merle Hoskins and Bruce Hoskins.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Clifton and Ida Hoskins, her husband: Ralph Collins, her children: Coleman, Claude, Glenn and Christopher as well as her sister: Loretta Hoskins.
Funeral Services for Katharine “Kathy” Collins were conducted on Friday, June 23, 2023 at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Bro. William Hugh Hudson presiding. She was laid to rest in the Manchester Memorial Gardens.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
