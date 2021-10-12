Kathelene Holland, 78, of Manchester, KY, was a loving, kind, beautiful mother, grandmother, mother-in-law, sister, aunt, and friend. She accepted the Lord and was baptized on July 11, 2021. She has worked most of her life, retiring from KCEOC as a teacher's aide and a bus driver.
After a long battle with cancer, she went home to be with the Lord on Monday, October 11th, at her home. Kathelene was born in Botto, KY on February 18, 1943, a daughter of the late Dewey and Mae England Collins.
Kathelene is survived by her son, Terry (Marquetta) Holland, and daughter, Tena (John) Holland, both of Manchester.
She is also survived by her grandchildren: Melanie Holland and Sherry Newsome; step-grandchild, Audrey Smith; her great-grandchildren: Dakota Newsome, Khloe Mullins, Haven Garrett, Skyelyn Smith, and Allie Smith; two sisters: Evelyene (Jimmy) Morgan, and Bessilene (Robert) Griffin; her brother-in-law, T. J. Turner, and sister-in-law, Beatrice Collins.
In addition to her parents, Kathelene was preceded in death by the following brothers and sisters: Kenople Collins, Raymond Collins, Fred Collins, Albert Collins, Dewey Collins, Jr., Carolene Turner, and Ethelene Gray.
Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, October 14th at Britton Funeral Home, with Ryan Osborne and Morris Thompson officiating. Burial will follow at the Dewey Mae Collins Cemetery in Big Creek.
Visitation will be held at 6:00 PM on Wednesday, October 13th at Britton Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.