Katherine Collett, 64, of Manchester, KY, passed away Sunday, September 19th, at the Advent Health Manchester Hospital.
Katherine was born in Beverly, KY on July 4, 1957, a daughter of the late Nora Collett Baker and John Sizemore.
She is survived by her husband, J. R. Collett; three sons: John, Clyde, and George; one daughter, Sonya Sizemore of Barbourville, KY; and several grandchildren.
No services will be held at this time.
Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.