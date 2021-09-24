Katherine Collett, 64, of Manchester, KY, passed away Sunday, September 19th, at the Advent Health Manchester Hospital. 

Katherine was born in Beverly, KY on July 4, 1957, a daughter of the late Nora Collett Baker and John Sizemore. 

She is survived by her husband, J. R. Collett; three sons: John, Clyde, and George; one daughter, Sonya Sizemore of Barbourville, KY; and several grandchildren. 

No services will be held at this time. 

Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Katherine Collett as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you