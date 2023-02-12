Kathleen Bowling Hammons, 85, of Newnan Georgia passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, February 9, 2023. She was born September 30, 1937 in Manchester, Kentucky to the late Abraham Bowling and Mallie Chadwell Bowling. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her beloved husband Gobel Hammons Jr.
Kathleen grew up in Clay County, KY and graduated from the Oneida Baptist Institute. After marriage, she moved with Gobel to Hapeville, GA where she raised her family and was active in the Stewart Avenue Baptist Church. After Gobel's death she enrolled at Gordon College in Barnesville GA, graduating in 1994 as a Registered Nurse side-by-side with her daughter and classmate Rebecca.
Kathleen's funeral is Tuesday, February 14th, 2023 at 2:00 PM at McKoon Funeral Home, 38 Jackson Street, Newnan, GA with Pastor Chip Gordon officiating. The visitation will be from 12:00 until 2:00 PM at McKoon Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Westminster Gardens in Peachtree City, GA Instead of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to The Amanda Riley Foundation, 70 White Oak Drive, Newnan, GA 30265.
Kathleen is survived by son James (Nancy) Gobel Hammons of Winston, GA; daughter Rebecca Rochester of Newnan, GA; brother Roscoe Bowling of Mount Sterling, KY; grandchildren Stan Hammons (Ashley) of Newnan, GA, Andrew Hammons of Milner, GA, granddaughter Emily Rochester Phillips; and great-granddaughter Karsyn Phillips of Newnan, GA.
