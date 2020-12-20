Kathleen Burns, age 95, of Centerville, OH, passed away on Thursday, December 17, 2020, at Heartland of Centerville. She was born in Clay County, Kentucky, on April 6, 1925, to the late Eva (Ponder) and Taylor Dezarn. Kathleen retired from the former Elder Beerman Department Store after 18 years of service. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Laton Burns, in 1970. Kathleen is survived by her daughter, Diane (Charles) Brads; her son, Dan Burns; 7 grandchildren, Emily (Andrew) Berry, Anna (Douglas) Studer, Beth Tuck, Brandon Foster, Charles (Elizabeth) Brads, Andrew (Sarah) Brads, and Jenny (Robert) Rapson; 15 great-grandchildren; her sister Olivia (Donald) Robinson; and her brother, Billy (Jean) Dezarn. Private Graveside Services will be held at Germantown Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Oneida Baptist Institute, 11 Mulberry St., Oneida, KY 40972. Dalton Funeral Home, Germantown ~ serving the family. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Gov. Beshear Honors More than 2,000 Kentuckians Lost to COVID
- Guidelines for New CDC Covid-19 Quarantine
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update for November 11, 2020
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update for November 10, 2020
- The verdict has returned…
- The verdict has returned…
- Judge blocks Beshear's ban on in-person religious schooling as the U.S. Supreme Court shifts the same way on a similar issue
- Updated Quarantine Research Info
- Latest Covid Update from KY River Dist. Health Dept.
- Covid-19 hospitalizations in Kentucky are predicted to keep increasing; much depends on how people handled Thanksgiving
50 Greatest Sports Figures
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Hector man reported missing
- UPDATE: BREAKING NEWS — Body confirmed as Joey Mills
- COVID outbreak at nursing home
- Search continues for missing men
- Could four missing person cases be connected?
- Mills reported missing
- Tracy Carpenter Sizemore obituary
- Search for Robert "Bob" Estep continues
- Case numbers rising
- Smith accused to trying to hit deputies with vehicle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.