Kathleen Cox age 89, of Hamilton died Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at Triple Creek Nursing Home, Cincinnati. She was born in Clay County, Kentucky on June 13, 1931, the daughter of Tolman and Lucy (Bishop) Allen.
She married Paul Cox in Hamilton on June 9, 1950 and he preceded her in death on December 25, 2005. She had been employed as a supervisor for Cincinnati Bell Telephone for 30 years. She was a long standing member and choir member of Stahlheber Baptist Church.
Kathleen was a member of the Hamilton High School 49er’s Club. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Cox, her special friend Carl Mills and eleven brothers and sisters. She is survived by special daughter and caretaker, Brenda (Mike) Saylor; Barb Adkins; grandson, Xerek Saylor and also many nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N. W. Washington Blvd with Pastor John Wallen officiating. Burial will be in Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be Tuesday from 12:30 p.m. until time of the service. Memorials may be directed to Galiliean Home Ministries, 712 S. Fork Church Road, Liberty, KY 42539. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com
