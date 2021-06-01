Kathleen "Kathy" Langdon passed away at 3:00 AM on Monday, May 31st, 2021 with both hands held tightly by her closest family. She left this world with grace —feeling loved, happy, and sure of her next destination.
Kathy was born on August 16, 1940 to Ruby (Shepherd) Hampton, and Burnette Hampton in Letcher County, KY.
She was an active and faithful member of the Zion Baptist Church where she blessed her church family with her beautiful and exuberant singing, lead numerous events, plays, children's choir, fried the most delicious chicken, baked the best pies, and taught Sunday school for nearly 65 years.
Kathy is survived by her husband and high school sweetheart, Elbert "Shorty" Langdon. They were wed immediately following their high school graduation and celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary on May 9th.
Mrs. Kathy went back to school and earned her master's degree in Education —becoming an elementary school teacher and principal. However, she often stated the only letters she wanted behind her name were, "M-O-M." She was blessed later in life with 2 children: Todd Langdon (his wife, Wanda) of Manchester and Tara McIntosh (husband, Scot) of Morgantown, WV. Kathy also leaves behind 5 beloved and completely spoiled grandchildren: Chelsea, Madison, Corey, Beckett, and Brooks.
Also mourning her passing are: her sister, Henrietta (and husband, Max) Runion of Cincinnati, OH; brother, Jim and sister-in-love, Betty of Manchester; devoted baby brother, Mike and wife Susan of Bristol, TN; and Dianne Hampton of Summerville, SC. Kathy also leaves behind multiple nieces and nephews —including her devoted caretaker, Richelle Cheek, of Manchester.
Kathy was preceded in death by her parents and brother (Wallace Hampton) whom, at the end, she voiced her excitement to reunite with in the promised land.
Whether in church, school, or just the community, many lives were touched by Mrs. Kathy. She was a force of nature—full of energy and Christlike happiness. The heavenly choir just got a welcomed alto.
Funeral Services for Kathleen “Kathy" Langdon will be conducted on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Carl Allen will be presiding. She will be laid to rest in the Manchester Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Thursday after 11:30 AM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
