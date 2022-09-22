Mrs. Kathleen Osborne, born September 28, 1955 departed this life on Wed. Sept. 14, 2022, at the Hazard ARH Medical Center. Kathleen was born in Leslie County the daughter of the late Monroe Smith and the late Ellen Smith. Kathleen was a homemaker and enjoyed painting, arts, crafts and shopping as hobbies. Kathleen was a member of of the Holiness church and had been a life-long resident of Leslie County. Kathleen especially enjoyed spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, five sisters: Zilpha Mattingly, Ann Roberts, Virginia Smith, Helen Bailey and Irene Kizztez, one brother: Robert Jr. Smith. Kathleen leaves surviving her loving and devoted husband: Sheridan Osborne of Thousandsticks, KY, one loving daughter: Teresa Gail Osborne of Middletown, OH, three cherished brothers: Barney Smith & (Sue) of Hyden, KY, Elisha Smith & (Jewell) of Barbourville, KY, Eddie Dean Smith & (Jeanette) of Manchester, KY, three cherished sisters: Lona Jean Simpson of Asher, KY, Ailene Adams of Stinnett, KY and Margaret Hoskins of London, KY, one beloved grandson, Josh Ridenour & Bekkah, two beloved great grandchildren of Trenton, Ohio Ryker and Kynslee Ridenour and two very special friends: Tami Barnett and Dawn Sanders. Kathleen is also survived by a host of many other treasured relatives and friends.
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- The pandemic isn’t over no matter what people may think
- Weekly COVID-19 Report
- Columnist ‘boosted’!
- Knox vax rate among lowest in Kentucky
- Hospital leaders speak out in wake of COVID-19 surge
- ‘Alarming, but not at all that surprising’ Knox leads country in infection rate
- P.T. Pros treats ARH staff to lunch
- Hospital systems join forces to talk COVID-19
- First Covid vaccine gets full FDA approval
- How safe is the Covid-19 vaccine?
50 Greatest Sports Figures
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.