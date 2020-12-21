Kathlyn Baker, 95, of Big Creek, KY, passed away Monday, December 21st, at the Landmark of Laurel Creek Nursing Home in Manchester. 

Kathlyn was born in Perry County, KY on May 14, 1925, a daughter of the late Logan and Addie Martin Baker. Kathlyn was a retired teacher for the Clay County Board of Education. 

She is survived by her daughter, Karen Begley and husband Charles of London; and her two sons: Richard Dwight Farmer and wife Virginia of Manchester, and Jackie Baker of Big Creek. 

Kathlyn is also survived by her sister, Lorene Crawford of Branch Hill, OH; her brother Kenneth Baker of London; her brother-in-law, Howard Spurlock; and 10 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren 

In addition to her parents, Kathlyn was preceded in death by her son, Michael Baker, and her brothers and sisters: James "Pick" Baker, Carl "Foister" Baker, Evelyn Spurlock, Jewell Marcum, Eileen Craig, and Florence Bowling. 

Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, December 28th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY, with Jerry Brown officiating. Burial will follow in the Polly Marcum Cemetery on Big Creek.

Service information

Dec 28
Visitation
Monday, December 28, 2020
1:00PM-3:00PM
Britton Funeral Home
27 Old US 421
Manchester, KY 40962
Dec 28
Service
Monday, December 28, 2020
3:00PM
Britton Funeral Home
27 Old US 421
Manchester, KY 40962
