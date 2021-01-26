Mrs. Kathryn Lunsford Brown, age 65 departed this life on Monday, January 25, 2021 at her home. She was born on Wednesday, June 8, 1955 in Manchester, Kentucky to the union of Hugh L. and Effie Lunsford. She was a business woman and a member of Heritage Pentecostal.
She leaves to mourn her passing her husband: John Michael Brown, her daughter: Mariah Kate Langdon and her husband Zach, her God child: Little Michael, her special Angel: Big Michael, her mother-in-law: Marianne Brown as well as her brothers and sisters: Bobbi Lunsford Smith and her husband Monte, Hugh Lunsford, Jr. and his wife Pamela, Norma Perrin and her husband Pete and Jennings Lunsford and his wife Debbie. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews, other family members and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Hugh L. and Effie Lunsford, her stillborn son: Shane Grubb, her sister: Peggy Deaton and her husband Henry and her father-in-law: CPT. Robert Lee Brown (U.S. Marine Corp)
Funeral Services for Mrs. Kathryn Lunsford Brown will be conducted on Friday, January 29, 2021 at 2 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Barry Hubbard and Rev. Donnie McKissic will be presiding. She will be laid to rest in the Lunsford Cemetery in the Laurel Creek Community.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Thursday evening after 6:30 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
