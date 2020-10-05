Kathy Hacker Darnell, age 66, of Lancaster, Kentucky and formerly of London, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020.
She leaves behind her loving husband, Seth Michael Darnell, Sr; three children, Kandace Wallace & husband Roy of Lancaster, KY, Jason Allen & wife Tonya of Lancaster, KY, and Michael Allen & wife Alicia of Nicholasville, KY; her stepson, Seth Michael Darnell, Jr. & wife Crystal of Frankfort, KY; six siblings, Chris Sullivan of Loveland, OH, Geneva Goins of Manchester, KY, Raymond Hacker of Lily, KY, Betty Packer of Cincinnati, OH, Ann Gamel of Louisville, KY, Nollie Foreman of Louisville, KY; ten grandchildren, Chris Harris, Cara Maher, Scott Cary, Joshua Wallace, Jacob Allen, Gunner Allen, MaKenna Allen, Colton Darnell, Sawyer Darnell, Lilah Darnell; one great grandson, Asher Arnold, plus a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ben Hacker and Nannie Childers Hacker; five siblings, Donna Hacker, Phyllis Remer, Nell Ellis, Dorothy Campos, Finley Hacker; and by two great grandchildren, Lyric Hendrix Harris and Nevaeh Marie Harris.
Kathy grew up in the Bush community and was a graduate of Clay County High School. She was a long-standing member of Providence Baptist Church. After moving to Lancaster, she became a member of Forks of Dix River Baptist Church.
Funeral services for Kathy Hacker Darnell was held on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel of House-Rawlings Funeral Home Bro. Dwayne Dasher and Bro. Carl Allen officiated. Burial followed at Hacker Cemetery in London, KY. The family received friends on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 beginning at 6:00 p.m. also at the funeral home. The family has entrusted House-Rawlings Funeral Home with the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.