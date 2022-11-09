Kay Bowling Holland, 96, of Bear Branch, KY, passed away Sunday, November 6th, at the Hyden Health and Rehabilitation Center in Hyden, KY.
Kay was born on May 16, 1926, being the youngest of 12 children. She was a homemaker and loved cooking and being with her family. She was affiliated with the Hal's Fork (Jim Holland's) Holiness Church.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband Bige Holland on November 20, 2009; by her daughter, Dailey McKinney and Bob; her son-in-law, Oscar Sizemore; her parents, Lige and Mary Jane Bowling; and by these brothers and sisters: Dewey Bowling, Emery Bowling, Shirley and Martha Bowling, Rely Begley, Sally Couch, Jim Bowling, Ophia Couch, Sophia Holland, Willie Bowling, and Taylor Bowling.
Kay is survived by her children: Belvia Sizemore of Manchester, KY, Homer Holland and wife Molly of London, KY, and Diane Bush and husband Wayne of Manchester, KY.
She is also survived by her grandchildren: Greg Sizemore, Jeff Young and wife Connie, Rachel Bowling and husband Cody, Anthony "Jai" Bush, and Curtis Bush and wife Lora; her great-grandchildren: Amber Boroviak and Shawn, Alexis McWhorter and Chase, Lee Young, Macey Young, Selena Bowling, Ara Bella Bowling, Andrew Bush, Brooke Bush, and Alexis Smith and Blake; and by her great-great-grandchildren: Hadley Boroviak, Camden McWhorter, and Tucker Smith.
Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, November 9th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY, with Jerry Holland and Jerry McKinley Holland officiating. Burial will follow at the Manchester Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held at 6:00 PM on Tuesday, November 8th at Britton Funeral Home.
