Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on July 20, 2021 at approximately 1:35 AM Clay County Sheriff K9 Deputy Wes Brumley along with Deputy Jared Smith arrested Donna Keen, 39 of Swafford Street. The arrest occurred inside the Arrowhead Court when Deputies were dispatched to a complaint that the above mentioned subject was trespassing onto property. Upon arrival, Deputies spoke with the land lord and stated that the above mentioned subject had been banned off the property previously. Deputies located the subject inside a dwelling on the property and arrested her without incident.
Donna Keen, 39 was charged with:
• Criminal Trespassing 2nd Degree
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.