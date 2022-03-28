“Keep your eyes open.” Those were the words Clay County Sheriff’s Detective Jeff Kelsey had for citizens entering the woods this spring as he hopes someone may find a clue in several missing persons cases within the county.
Law enforcement agencies are investigating five missing person cases and the detective says increased traffic in the woods over the coming weeks could lead to a break in any of the cases.
“With more people out enjoying the weather, riding ATV’s, turkey hunting, mushroom hunting or just hiking, that’s more sets of eyes in the woods and more chances evidence could be found,” he said. “We are asking to please keep your eyes open and be aware of the fact we have missing person cases. If you see something suspicious call 911 or the sheriff’s department at 606-598-3471. All calls will be kept confidential.”
The detective says if you do see something like possible human remains, do not touch it.
“If anything, take photos of what you see, document the location, do not disturb the scene and contact us immediately,” he said.
Last March, flood waters led to two human skulls being found in the Red Bird area near Ky. 66. DNA testing revealed one skull was identified as Makayla Collett, 21, last seen in the Middle Fork area of Red Bird on October 24, 2020.
Results are still pending on the other skull, according to coroner Jarrod Becknell.
Five people since 2016 have been reported missing in Clay County with four being residents and one from out-of-county.
On March 27, 2016, Angela Smith, 30, a resident of Little Creek, an area very close to where both skulls were found, was reported missing and last seen on Easter at her home.
A few months later, Cecil Burkhart, 30, was reported missing from the Teges Creek area at Oneida. Like Smith, he too was never heard from again.
On February 3, 2018, Stephen Best, 38, of Beattyville, was reported missing and last seen in the Red Bird community of Clay County. He has never been found.
Two years later on October 22,2020, David Campbell, 49, of Big Creek, was last seen walking on the roadway near his home. Numerous searches were conducted, and he was never heard from again.
On December 15, 2020, Robert “Bob” Estep, 69, left his home to go deer hunting off Ky. 149 at Hector and was never heard from again.
All the cases are active within various police agencies within the state police and Clay County Sheriff’s Department.
“We are following up on tips and leads on these cases as they come in,” Detective Kelsey said. “That’s why it is vital for anyone with any knowledge on these cases to please contact us.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.