“No man can tame the tongue, it is a restless evil, full of deadly poison.”—James 3:8
In the world of athletics, I’ve always been enthralled by the interview process. Not so much individual one-on-one feature story sessions, but rather group media gatherings where a player or coach is paraded in front of overzealous scribes looking for the perfect soundbite. It’s a feeding frenzy of sorts, especially when tempers are short after a demoralizing loss or embarrassing blunder.
We’ve all seen coaches lose their cool. Just recently, Memphis’s Penny Hardaway went on a profanity laced rant when reporters questioned if he could get the job done. And who can ever forget Jim Mora’s incredulous “Playoffs?!?!?!” response right before he was fired by the Colts? Mike Gundy’s “I’m a man, I’m 40” still makes me cringe every time I’m reminded of it.
So, what about Kentucky’s own John Calipari? He’s been meeting with the media for a long time. We’ve asked him a bunch of inane questions during his press conferences. And yet, I’ve rarely heard him fly off the handle. As crazy and animated as Coach Cal is during ballgames, he’s always managed to maintain his composure afterwards while speaking with the media. I’ve only heard him curse in front of the microphone a couple of times—usually in a somewhat jocular manner as when he once told all of us that we “don’t know shit.”
Coach Cal’s ability to control his tongue is one of his greatest assets. Even after tough losses, I’ve always found him to be approachable and communicative. He keeps an even keel regardless of victory or defeat. Although he occasionally grates on people with his “Basketball Benny” putdowns, he generally understands that we all have a job to do. If he senses that you have a genuine passion in the way you go about your business, he’ll treat you just fine even though it’s a relationship where there can be natural friction.
How does he maintain his composure under the glare of media scrum interrogation? I thought I’d ask him directly.
“So, when people like you ask me really dumb questions, let me say this [is] what happens,” he answered with a sly grin. “I am a sinner and I go to Mass every morning so that I can clean everything off and get out there and start sinning again.”
I wasn’t quite sure what to make of that answer, so like everyone else in the Zoom session, we all waited expectantly for clarification.
“If you take this like life or death, you die a lot,” he continued. “You all are trying to do your job. The only person that bothers me in the media is the guy that has the agenda that he’s going to prove himself right. Then I get bothered by that person. Like ‘I’m going to prove that Cal’s this and this.’ Or that guy that thinks he’s bigger than everything, and it’s about him. That guy would bother me. In most cases, if I’m really upset with somebody, I’ll just be short. I’ll give them “yes” or “no.” I’m not here to embarrass anybody.”
I didn’t think Calipari was capable of a short answer. But now we know—if he answers you in one or two words, you’ve gotten under his skin.
Players often reflect the personalities of their coaches. Losing your cool on the court can sometimes mean the difference between victory or defeat. In the game the other night, Vanderbilt tried to bully the Cats into playing outside their comfort zone. What resulted were two flagrant fouls. You can bet your bottom dollar that other teams will apply that physical blueprint to slow Kentucky down.
“It’s imperative for us to stay poised in situations like that” said Grandad Kellan Grady. “They clearly wanted to disrupt the flow of the game. We’ve got the versatility and the options on offense. We have to experience the discipline to stay poised in a situation like that.”
Unbeknownst to many, the imperturbable grad transfer from Davidson does get mad out on the court. He just finds a way to cover it up.
“I can definitely get mad,” he admitted. “If I’m mad, the whole world doesn’t need to see it. I try not to be [so] demonstrative about it…As an older player and someone tasked to help in a leadership role, I think it’s important for me to stay composed and lead by example.”
That example isn’t lost on freshman guard TyTy Washington. Kentucky’s freshman phenom, who says he’s fully recovered from his ankle injury, is also aware of all the gamesmanship that occurs on the court.
“It's important for players on the court and those of us on the bench as well to stay connected as a whole,” he explained. “Not let them push our buttons to where any of our guys are getting ejected…We’re not here to fight anybody, we’re here to play basketball and win games.”
That sounds exactly like what his basketball coach would say. Guard your tongue. Whether trying to win ballgames or win over the media, it’s vitally important to keep your cool and your focus on the task ahead.
“My new line to my staff—and they think I’m crazy—is I am like a submarine commander,” Calipari told the media in his weekly presser earlier today. “I’m in a submarine in a tube. I don’t need BS thrown against the wall. Give me the facts. What’s the radar say? What’s the film say? With all the stuff I’ve got to do for these kids, I really don’t have any time for that.”
Aye, Aye, Commander Calipari. It’s time to get to work. No more dumb questions from the peanut gallery.
Dr. John Huang is a columnist for Nolan Group Media and editor-in-chief of JustTheCats.com.
https://www.amazon.com/Kentucky-Passion-Wildcat-Wisdom-Inspiration/dp/1684351669
