A beloved officer with the Manchester Police Department and Clay County Sheriff’s Department was laid to rest Wednesday.
Kelly Johnson, 51, died at his home Saturday morning following a brief illness.
He was a retired police officer for the Manchester City Police Department and was currently serving as a deputy with the sheriff’s department and school resource officer.
Johnson is the brother of former sheriff Kevin Johnson. The two spent their entire careers working together in law enforcement.
“As I reflect on the passing of my brother, most of you know we both were in law enforcement almost all of our lives,” the former sheriff said. “I was a lucky man to be able to see my brother on most days thru out our careers. He was always making the job as fun as it could be. He always had someone laughing. As kids we were always playing outside or doing some kind of sports. We even built our own goal posts to play football in the field across form the house where we grew up. Not only was he my brother, but he was also the very best friend I had in the world. My heart is broken.”
Sheriff Patrick Robinson worked with Johnson at both the Manchester Police Department and now with the sheriff’s department.
“He served the people of Clay County with pride and integrity,” the sheriff said. “He was a joy to be around and always had something funny to say. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Deputy Johnson’s family and friends as we mourn this loss together.”
Manchester City Police Officer Jeremy Garrison said he worked many days with Johnson since he started in 2013.
“Kelly was one of a kind and there won’t be another like him,” Garrison said. “I worked with and alongside him since I started in law enforcement. He will be missed by everyone dearly and there wasn’t a day he wasn’t making someone laugh. Rest easy brother, we will take it from here.”
911 director Ryan Smith said he met Kelly the first day on the job as a dispatcher.
“I met him on the day I started working at Clay 911,” Smith said. “That was over 15 years ago, and he was my friend from day one. You could always count on Kelly to give you a good laugh, it’s who he was, and he will be missed by all.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.