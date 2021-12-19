Kelly Johnson, 51, of Manchester, KY, passed away Saturday, December 18th, at his home.
Kelly was born in Fort Knox, KY, on August 27th, 1970, a son of the late John Howard and Evelyn Jackson Johnson.
He was a retired police officer for the Manchester City Police and a current employee at the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.
Kelly is survived by his brothers and sister: Kenneth Johnson, Kevin Johnson and wife Angela, Kerry Johnson and wife Melinda, and Karen Lipps and husband Wayne, all of Manchester, KY.
He is also survived by the following nieces and nephews: Brent Johnson, Allyson Johnson, Whitney Tarman, Jessica Tarman, Holly Lipps, Chelsea Johnson, and Hunter Johnson. As well as the following great-nieces and nephews: Kali Johnson, Amelia Johnson, and Emersyn Johnson.
Services for Kelly will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, December 22nd, at Britton Funeral Home, with Bobby Stevens and Ryan Smith officiating. Burial will follow in the Treadway Cemetery on Jacks Branch.
Visitation for Kelly will be held at 6:00 PM on Tuesday, December 21st, at Britton Funeral Home.
