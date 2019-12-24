Mr. Kelly Lee Godsey, age 33 of Manchester departed this life on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at his home. He was born on June 26, 1986 in Hazard, Kentucky to Earl Pennington and Effie Mae Godsey. He was a welder.
He leaves to mourn his passing his son: Kelmone Godsey and the following brother and sisters: Terry Godsey, Tina Pennington and Trina Pennington.
He is preceded in death by his father: Earl Pennington and his brother: Tim Pennington.
A memorial service will be announced at a later time.
The family appreciates any donations made to the Rominger Funeral Home to help pay for services.
