Kenneth Barton Reid, age 72 departed this life on Friday, March 17, 2023 at the AdventHealth of Manchester. He was born on Saturday, July 22, 1950 in East Manchester to Granville and Daisy Chandler Reid. He was an insurance salesman and attended the Manchester Baptist Church and the Crawfish Holiness Church.
He leaves to mourn his passing his children: Malissa Gail Edwards and husband William Kyle, Kimberly Karen Curry and husband Michael and Kenny Granville Reid and wife Gina Lynn as well as his grandchildren: Jason Edwards, William Tyler Edwards, Kennedy Hope Curry, Kelsey Faith Curry, Aidan James Forland, Hunter Sky Reid, Noah Isaac Reid and Jacob Chandler Curry, his great grandchildren: Britton Camille Edwards, Harleigh Sage Edwards, Marcus Talon Edwards and William Axel Edwards. Also surviving are his brother and sisters: Granville Reid, Jr., Phyllis Fields, Leah Fisher, Brenda Crawford and Sandra Jordan.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Granville and Daisy Reid, his son: Kenneth Barton Reid, Jr., his brothers: Charles Reid, Bobby Reid and Shirley Don Reid and his sisters: Shelby Jean Warren and Peggy Rose Marshall.
The pallbearers will include Jason Edwards, William Tyler Edwards, Aiden James Forland, Hunter Sky Reid, Jacob Chandler Curry, Noah Isaac Reid and two honoraries: William Kyle Edwards and Michael Curry.
Funeral services for Kenneth Barton Reid will be conducted on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Ken Bolin and Rev. Cecil Benge will be presiding. He will be laid to rest in the Reid Cemetery in the Greenbriar Community.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Monday, March 20 from 6 PM until 9 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.