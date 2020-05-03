Kenneth Begley, age 73, of Manchester passed away Friday May 1st, 2020 at the Pikeville Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife Wanda Begley and two daughters Catina Renne Begley of Big Creek, KY, and Kimberly Deneen Begley Melton and husband Samuel of Wooton, KY.
He is also survived by the following brothers and sisters: Curtis Couch, Stacy Fork, KY, Earl Begley, Banbridge, GA, Maude Begley, Banbridge, GA, and Juanita Ikr, Mt. Sterling, KY, one grandson Kyle Begley, 2 special friends Brown Sizemore and Ronnie Bowling, 2 special Nephews Jeff Hoskins and wife Crystal and Wes Hoskins, 1 special great nephew Weston Hoskins and 3 special great neices Holly Reid, Hallie Hoskins, and Makayla Lynn Jones.
The funeral services for Kenneth Begley will be private.
