It’s with great sadness that the family of Kenneth L. Kelly announces his death on May 18, 2021 at the age of 84.
Born 8/16/37 in Clay County, KY to Elihu and Ida Kelly. He married Jean Britton, had 3 daughters and later married Elfriede Crail, becoming a stepfather to her 3 children.
He was Initiated as a Mason August 15, 1959 and achieved Raised status on October 24, 1959.
Father of Rhonda (Kevin) Rayburn, Sherie (Sean Boland) Kelly and Lynnette (Scott Prato) Miller. Grandfather of 2, Great Grandfather of 4. Dear brother to Lucy (Kenneth) Oliver, Hugh (RB) Kelly, Francis (Emerson) Parker and Jeff (Sherry) Kelly.
Ken retired as Materials Control Supervisor at the age of 55 from General Electric in Evendale after 30 years and moved to Port Orange, FL to enjoy retirement, working weekends at the Daytona Flea Market doing what he truly loved; talking to strangers and making lifelong friends. At the Daytona Flea Market he started at the Tool Connection and last worked at Reed’s Fruit Market.
Upon his wife’s death in May 2020, Ken returned to Ohio to reconnect with family, his goals to participate in GE Retiree meetings, picnics, and Ludlow Vet Meetings, where he’d served as President from ’82-’83. Sadly, his health wasn’t up for his goals.
Graveside services will be held in Manchester, KY at a future date.
DONATIONS:
Memorials may be made to The Suncoast Basset Rescue, Inc., 4142 Mariner Blvd., #305, Spring Hill, FL 34609, or Animal House Sanctuary, 185 W. 416S, Huntington, IN 46750.
