Kenneth Larry Turner of Big Creek, KY. passed away Monday, September 7, 2020 at the Advent Health in Manchester, KY. He was 74 years old.
Kennenth was born May 30, 1946 in Indianapolis, IN. the son of the late, Albert Turner & Betty Stolm Turner. He had been a resident of Leslie Co. since 1973. Kenneth was a veteran of the U.S. Army. By occupation Kenneth was a retired coal miner having worked for Shamrock Coal Co. He was a member of the Couch's Fork Church of God at Bear Branch, KY. Kenneth enjoyed spending time with his children & grandchildren, writing stories & cooking.
Kenneth Larry Turner was preceded in death by his beloved parents, loving & devoted wife, Malvery Feltner Turner & a host of brothers & sisters. He is survived by 3 beloved sons, Jamie Turner, Hazard, KY., Darrell Turner & Jennifer, Manchester, KY. & William Turner & Josh, Hindman, KY., 2 beloved daughters, Angie Turner, Big Creek, KY. & Sarah Woods & Jeremy, Hyden, KY., sister, Sue Likens & Ray, IN., 16 treasured grandchildren, Kendall Sizemore & Kristy, Tyler Sizemore, Jace Turner, Kylar Turner, Connar Turner, Haley Maggard, Jadin Turner, Ashtin Turner, Christian Turner, Makita Jones, Mallory Minton, Natalie Woods, Bradley Grub, Destiny Grubb, Ethan Grubb & Nathan Bundy & 3 treasured great grandchildren, Keagan Sizemore, Kenley Sizemore & Karissa Turner. Also a host of other relatives & friends survive.
Graveside Service: Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 12:00 Noon at the Estep Cemetery, (Sugar Creek) Big Creek, KY.
Minister: Rev. Kevin Napier
Graveside Visitation: Thursday, September 10th at 10:00 A.M. at the Cemetery
You may send your condolences to the family @dwaynewalkerfuneralhome.com
