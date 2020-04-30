Kenneth Morgan Sr., of London, Kentucky passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at his residence, being 81 years, 4 months and 26 days of age. Kenneth was born on December 2, 1938 in Leslie County, Ky of the late Floyd and Betty (Collett) Morgan. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother. He was united in marriage on October 8, 1957 to his beloved wife, Fern (Hoskins) Morgan in Detroit, Michigan. Kenneth is survived by his wife, Fern (Hoskins) Morgan of 62 years, two children Ken and Wife Jennie (Mangun) Morgan of New Bern, NC, Sheila Lynn (Morgan) Ledford and Husband Rod Ledford of London, Ky, four grandchildren Rodney Ledford, Riley Ledford, Eva Mangun, and Joe Mangun, four brothers Denver and wife Christine Morgan of Nicholasville, Ky, Carlos and Syb Morgan of London, Ky, Everett and Lolita Morgan of London, Ky, McKinnley and Wanda Morgan of London, two brothers-in-law Wilk and Bonnie Hoskins of Carrollton, Ky, and Lonnie Irvin of London, Ky, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. He was a devout Christian and faithful member of East London Holiness Church. He attended Lyndsey Wilson College and worked as a truck driver and store owner for many years. He loved to fish and hunt with his brothers. Private graveside services and burial for Kenneth Morgan Sr. will be conducted with Jerry Holland, Jerry McKinley Holland, and Rod Ledford officiating. London Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Kenneth Morgan, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.