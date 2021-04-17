Kenneth Ray Smith, 58, of Manchester, KY, passed away Sunday, April 11th, at the Advent Health Manchester Hospital.
Kenneth was born in Clay County, KY on September 4, 1962, a son of Robert Smith and the late Zelma Jackson Smith.
Kenneth is survived by his father, Robert Smith; and his two sons: Paul Smith and wife Brittany, and Kenneth Charles Smith, all of Manchester.
He is also survived by two grandchildren: Christian Kane Smith and Gabriel Colton Smith, and the following brothers and sisters: Willard Smith, Jeffrey Smith, Johnny Smith, and Linda Ratliff, all of Manchester.
In addition to his parents, Kenneth was preceded in death by his sister, Barbara Jean Smith.
Services will be held at 12:00 PM on Friday, April 16th at Britton Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Smith Cemetery on Hurricane Branch Rd.
Visitation will be held at 6:00 PM on Thursday, April 15th at Britton Funeral Home.
