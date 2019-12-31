Mr. Kenneth Wayne Barrett, age 62 departed this life on Friday, December 27, 2019 at his home in Corbin, Kentucky. He was born on Sunday, July 21, 1957 in Cincinnati, Ohio to Irvin and Mary Frances (Wilson) Barrett. He worked at the United States Postal Service. He loved the outdoors especially hiking, camping, fishing and organic gardening. He also loved antiquing.
He leaves to mourn his passing his daughters: Missy Vanessa Hulett and husband Jarrett of Columbus, Ohio and Mandy Rachee Barrett of Columbus, Ohio; also surviving are 2 grandchildren: Noah Ryan Hulett and Gavin Michael Hulett; his mother: Mary Frances Barrett of Corbin, KY; one sister: Bonnie Walters and husband James of Stockridge, GA; one niece: Brittany Partington and husband Matt of Newnan, GA; one nephew: Jason Michael Waters of Mt. Gilead, OH and one great nephew: Sean Walters of Mt. Gilead, OH.
He is preceded in death by his father: Irvin Barrett.
A memorial service for Mr. Kenneth Wayne Barrett will be conducted on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Monday after 11:30 AM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
