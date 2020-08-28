Kenny Lee Wagers, 41, of Manchester, KY, passed away Sunday, August 23rd.
Kenny was born in Clay County, KY on February 15, 1979, a son of Melvin Smith and the late Debra Wagers.
Kenny is survived by his father, Melvin Smith; his children: Kenny Blake Wagers, Bailee Reed, and Brooklyn Robinson, all of East Bernstadt, KY; his grandmother, Pauline Wagers of Manchester; and his brother and sister, Jon Smith and Emily Davidson both of Manchester.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Debra Wagers.
Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, August 29th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY, with James Allen officiating. Burial will follow at the Brush Harbor in Manchester.
Visitation will be held from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Saturday, August 29th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.