Kenny Lee Wagers, 41, of Manchester, KY, passed away Sunday, August 23rd. 

Kenny was born in Clay County, KY on February 15, 1979, a son of Melvin Smith and the late Debra Wagers. 

Kenny is survived by his father, Melvin Smith; his children: Kenny Blake Wagers, Bailee Reed, and Brooklyn Robinson, all of East Bernstadt, KY; his grandmother, Pauline Wagers of Manchester; and his brother and sister, Jon Smith and Emily Davidson both of Manchester. 

He is preceded in death by his mother, Debra Wagers. 

Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, August 29th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY, with James Allen officiating. Burial will follow at the Brush Harbor in Manchester. 

Visitation will be held from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Saturday, August 29th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY.

