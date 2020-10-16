Kent Edward Barger, 39, of Manchester, KY, passed away Tuesday, October 13th, at his home.
Kent was born in Salem, IN on July 23, 1981, a son of the late Elsie Cornett Bishop and Jim Barger.
Kent is survived by his grandparents: Pryse Cornett of Manchester, Mary Belle Cornett of Salem, IN, and Pauline Barger of Salem. IN; his sister, Jamie (Jerry) Napier of Manchester;
Kent is also survived by his niece and nephew: Victoria Mays and Trenton Mays; and a host of uncles, aunts,cousins, and other relatives.
Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, October 17th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY, with Paul Mitchell and Wayne Cornett officiating. Burial will follow in the Hensley-Ulysses Creek Cemetery at Bear Branch, KY.
Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM on Saturday, October 17th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY.
