Kent Edward Barger, 39, of Manchester, KY, passed away Tuesday, October 13th, at his home. 

Kent was born in Salem, IN on July 23, 1981, a son of the late Elsie Cornett Bishop and Jim Barger. 

Kent is survived by his grandparents: Pryse Cornett of Manchester, Mary Belle Cornett of Salem, IN, and Pauline Barger of Salem. IN; his sister, Jamie (Jerry) Napier of Manchester; 

Kent is also survived by his niece and nephew: Victoria Mays and Trenton Mays; and a host of uncles, aunts,cousins, and other relatives. 

Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, October 17th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY, with Paul Mitchell and Wayne Cornett officiating. Burial will follow in the Hensley-Ulysses Creek Cemetery at Bear Branch, KY. 

Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM on Saturday, October 17th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY.

To send flowers to the family of Kent Barger, please visit Tribute Store.
We need your support

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Service information

Oct 17
Visitation
Saturday, October 17, 2020
12:00PM-2:00PM
Britton Funeral Home
27 Old US 421
Manchester, KY 40962
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Oct 17
Service
Saturday, October 17, 2020
2:00PM
Britton Funeral Home
27 Old US 421
Manchester, KY 40962
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

Tags

Recommended for you