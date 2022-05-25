(HOOVER, Al.) – If you’re a fan of chaos, then the 2022 SEC Baseball Tournament is something you should covet.
This was my first pilgrimage down to the Hoover Metropolitan Sports Complex for the annual postseason get together among conference foes, and I can honestly say that the experience has not disappointed. Twelve teams from the best baseball league in America supported by a legion of their boisterous fans made for an understandably festive environment. Throw in some extended weather delays, a hefty dose of alcohol consumption, and some of the best catered barbeque this side of the Mason Dixon line, and you can see why so many fans and media were thrilled to make the trip.
The rain delays and storm warnings didn’t dampen my enthusiasm. The Kentucky/Auburn game—the last of four scheduled in the single elimination, rain-delayed opening round on Tuesday—was initially pushed backed to Wednesday morning. After more rain showers rolled in at daybreak, the start time was delayed yet again. Even though the last out wasn’t recorded until late Wednesday afternoon—more than forty-eight hours after I pulled into town—the victory that followed was well worth the wait for me.
No. 12-seeded Kentucky upset No. 5-seeded Auburn 3 - 1, fanning the embers of hope that this Wildcat team might indeed be a team of destiny.
Oraj Anu and Adam Fogel delivered back-to-back solo homeruns in the top of ninth inning, Graduate RHP Sean Harney pitched seven superb innings, and the Kentucky defense kept the Auburn runners at bay throughout the afternoon as the Wildcats harrowingly survive sudden death.
“Just totally thankful and impressed when you think about the fight our guys showed today,” head coach Nick Mingione said immediately after the huge win. “It started with Sean [Harney] on the mound. All year long, every time that guy has toed the rubber, our team has been confident, and he’s made pitch after pitch. Just love the fight from him. Obviously we have a bunch of guys who just want to keep playing.”
Harney was stingy in his time on the mound, giving up zero runs on four hits with five strikeouts while walking one. Tyler Guilfoil came on in relief for Daniel Harper in the final 1.3 innings to record the win.
Ryan Ritter singled home Chase Estep with the go-ahead run in the top of the fourth inning. Auburn’s Sonny DiChiara—the Co-SEC Player of the Year then blasted a homerun over the left centerfield wall to tie the game in the bottom of the eighth, setting Anu and Fogel up for their late-game heroics.
“I had fouled off two changeups already,” Anu explained. “And my plan with two strikes is just see the ball up, and I got a changeup middle away, and I took my best swing on it. I knew it was gone once I made contact. It felt really good off the bat.”
Is this resurgence for real or is it fool’s gold? The Wildcats certainly seem to be peaking at just the right time, and their pitching is finally coming around. Guilfoil is a special story unto himself. But realize the Cats aren’t playing in the bush leagues either. Let it be known that no team has ever won the SEC tournament from the twelfth-seeded position. Up next also is No. 4-seeded LSU. This set of Tigers will be well rested, and they also boast the most rambunctious and well-traveled fan base around. It won’t be easy.
I can’t put my finger on it, but this Kentucky team is just better than it was a month ago. Everyone is playing better. The fact that Anu is just playing at all is a minor miracle in itself and a cause for inspiration and celebration. I mean the guy broke the hamate bone in his wrist this past March and has returned with a vengeance at the plate. A lot of guys would have packed it in and called it quits.
“That experience that he has went through is going to prepare him for life,” Mingione said, regarding Anu’s comeback. “This is a guy, this is his last year of college baseball, so this is it for him…Oraj will grow from that experience, and hopefully he’s got a lot more at-bats for Kentucky this year.”
I think one of the main reasons Anu still has at-bats this year is because of Kentucky’s pitching staff. Something changed from the time Cole Stupp went out to now—when everybody seems to somehow be throwing better, and harder, and smarter.
“When you have that many guys hurt, other people have to step up,” Mingione surmised. “That’s exactly what the guys have done. They’ve gotten better with each outing, too. Like as you go through each guy, the more we kept putting them out there, the better they’ve gotten, and that’s a credit to them and our players and all their hard work.”
That’s a worthwhile life lesson for everyone. Just like the adversity the team faced during the regular season, a little bit of chaos can ultimately pay off with your backs against the wall.
Kentucky marches on.
Dr. John Huang is a UK columnist for Nolan Group Media and editor-in-chief of JustTheCats.com. He also covers the NFL and MLB for Sports View America. You can follow him on Twitter @KYHuangs. If you enjoy his writing, be sure to check out his new book, KENTUCKY PASSION. https://www.amazon.com/Kentucky-Passion-Wildcat-Wisdom-Inspiration/dp/1684351669
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.