The Kentucky Comeback initiative, created by the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, will visit Manchester to engage business leaders, elected officials, and community leaders, on how they can get involved in transforming Kentucky’s approach to criminal justice reform and substance use disorder recovery.
During the visit to Irvine, leaders of the Kentucky Comeback initiative will discuss policies that have been implemented, as well as additional steps that Kentucky must take to address these issues and make meaningful, long-term change.
Fill in your information to register for the Kentucky Comeback Tour visit on September 26th at 12:00PM EST at Eastern Kentucky University Manchester Regional Campus located at 50 University Drive, Manchester, KY 40962.
You can register at https://p2a.co/AY7gJ7x
