(Starkville, Ms.) – Just as I set foot in the press box at Davis Wade Stadium, I was approached by the incomparable Dick Gabriel.
“It’s Chinese food,” the on-the-field reporter for the UK Radio network warned me when describing the meal available for media. “And it’s not very good.”
Little did Dick know how prescient those words would be. At the end of the evening, it turned out that the Kentucky football team wasn’t very good either. Another Haunting Loss In Starkville | Just The Cats Like a misguided effort to soothe my hunger pains, the Wildcats’ performance on the field not only was less than appetizing—but rather, it stunk up the joint.
The disheartening 31 – 14 defeat wasn’t due necessarily to lack of effort. In fact, head coach Mark Stoops claimed the team was dialed in all during the bye week. They even mixed up the travel routine by staying directly in Starkville rather than busing in from a neighboring town. However, we quickly found out that pregame rituals can be a bit deceiving. After all, my teriyaki chicken didn’t look bad either coming out of the container.
I think the problems stemmed mainly from Kentucky’s game plan itself—especially on the defensive side of the ball. Just like the soggy eggroll, the strategy lacked a much-needed punch. Where was the pressure? Throughout the evening, there was way too much green space in the secondary, the tackling was circumspect, and the red zone defense nonexistent. With State’s “dink and dunk” approach, Brad White’s unit made Bulldog quarterback Will Rogers look like a bona fide Heisman candidate. The guy’s good—but not 36 for 39, 344 yards and a touchdown good.
Offensively, Kentucky’s attack strategy won’t garner any Michelin stars either. Everything stems from the running game, and the Wildcats’ rushing attack has been missing in action for the past two games. Chris Rodriguez’s performance was uncharacteristically wilted—just like my vegetables. You can’t be part of the stir-fry if you continually put the ball on the ground.
Quarterback Will Levis’s performance was arguably his worst of the year—like soy sauce gone bad. Bananas and mayonnaise would have tasted better in this particular dish. Overthrows, underthrows, and three interceptions make for an obviously rancid meal. Let’s put it this way—he shouldn’t go back for seconds.
Neither should Liam Coen. Kentucky’s wunderkind of an offensive coordinator has some fixing to do. Don’t get me wrong, I didn’t think his game plan was that bad. It was just a bit too predictable. When steaming white rice, you sometimes have to season it properly to enhance the flavor. Coen has to get more out of Levis as we head down the home stretch.
In his postgame interview, Coach Stoops sounded like he had a bad case of indigestion. Perhaps he went the Asian route also.
“Not a very good feeling,” Stoops confessed in his opening statement to the media. “They beat us in all phases. I thought physically they played extremely hard. We didn’t match their intensity. I felt like we got pushed around. We were not able to run the ball. They ran the ball, they made competitive plays, out coached us, and outplayed us in every area. Overall, a deflating defeat. They kicked our butts.”
Every year, Kentucky (now 6 – 2, 4 – 2 SEC) throws in a stinker. Last year, it was Missouri. The year before, it was Tennessee. The journey Saturday night through the cowbell chorus certainly qualifies as the butt-kicking for this year.
That means the game next week against Tennessee will take on added significance. The annual border war will undoubtedly shape the perception of the entire season. Win against the Vols, and Kentucky still stares 10 – 2 and a New Year’s Day bowl game straight in the face. Lose against Rocky Top, and it’s “Music City Bowl here we come.”
Against the high-powered Tennessee offense, Kentucky needs to get back to the basics. I love General Tsao, Moo Goo Gai Pan, and egg rolls made from scratch as much as the next guy, but it’s steak and potatoes time in the Bluegrass beginning next week. Run the ball to open up the passing attack. Get the ball to Wan’Dale more. Rediscover how to tackle people in the flats. Mix up the defensive scheme.
Disappointing, deflating, or downright disastrous—however you spin it—let’s not give up on these Wildcats just yet. Remember, I drove eight hours through a torrential downpour to listen to cowbells and eat bad Chinese food. One bad journey does not a season make.
Dr. John Huang is a columnist for Nolan Group Media and editor-in-chief of JustTheCats.com. His newest Kentucky Basketball book, KENTUCKY PASSION, is now available for purchase. If you enjoy his writing, you can follow him on Twitter @KYHuangs.
