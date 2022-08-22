When rain waters that seemed heavier than usual began to fall in eastern Kentucky roughly two weeks ago, Pastor Brad Stevens of the Church of God Worship Center in Clay County said he wasn't afraid. 

As he laid down to rest that night, Stevens said he remembers thinking, "It is just water after all." 

However, to his great surprise, the next day, on July 27, upon waking up, Stevens realized it was still raining just as hard as it had been the night before. 

As the rain poured with record intensity, the waters ravaged neighboring communities and caused extensive flash flooding.

When the rain finally stopped, Stevens, a 44-year-resident of east Kentucky, found out that the livelihood of hundreds of people had been "turned completely upside down" and that many residents had been left "traumatized" as they encountered near life-and-death situations.

In an interview, Stevens told The Christian Post that many residents felt their "lives flash before their eyes" as the flooding tore through their communities, destroying homes, bridges, roads and infrastructure and killing residents.

"Growing up in Kentucky, I have seen so many floods ever since I was a kid. But this rain was oddly different," said Stevens. "This is something that you really can't prepare for."

Across the state, at least 38 people died due to the flooding that began on July 27 and lasted for about a week, damaging hundreds of homes and displacing thousands across several counties in the eastern portion of the state.

As the pastor became aware of how the rain had taken its toll on the masses, he immediately felt deep within his heart a call from God to take action — to be the "hands and feet of Jesus" — by devoting his time to helping his community. 

 

Stevens took to social media, holding multiple live videos from his Facebook page to show his followers the devastation caused by the flooding. He informed viewers that he needed donated funds to further aid in disaster relief work. 

Stevens said he then began receiving donations from "generous" donors across the nation, allowing him to provide aid to over 300 Kentucky residents directly impacted by the flooding. 

He delivered food and water to those in need while helping rebuild infrastructure and bridges.

"I began seeing the devastation and finding people who were trapped and couldn't get out. … I saw needs changing from day to day. There were a lot more people that needed help than we anticipated. But, God has somehow made a way," Stevens said.  

In the two weeks since the flooding hit, Stevens is still working to save those trapped.

Many impacted by the flooding are struggling with grief from losing their personal items, sense of normalcy and livelihood, and in some cases, their loved ones. 

"Some of the most difficult things to see is the fact that there are so many of these folks that have lost everything. And they go to their homes, and they see everything is destroyed and out in a pile in their yard getting ready to be hauled away in a garbage truck," Stevens described. 

"And once they get the parts of their home that were torn down, hauled away, the work has just begun. They have to start tearing out walls and insulation and floors and restore. It's hard to take in sometimes just how incredible the loss is."

