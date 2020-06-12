Following the reopening of Kentucky State Park campgrounds, parks officials announced today that campground bathhouses will also reopen. Campers with tents and pop-up campers will now have access to the state park campgrounds.
In an effort to protect the health and safety of park guests and staff from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), reopening guidelines restricted the use of campgrounds to self-contained campers and RVs due to the closure of bathhouses. After further consultation with state public health officials, it was determined that state park campground bathhouses could safely be reopened for visitor use.
Sites designated for tent camping can be reserved beginning Friday, June 12, through ReserveAmerica. Campers will also be allowed to have a maximum of two guests at each campsite, which is the current camping regulations.
All campground guests are encouraged to use safe social distancing and use facemasks when appropriate.
Kentucky State Park swimming pools, beaches and playgrounds remain closed at this time.
For more information and reservations for Kentucky State Parks, visit parks.ky.gov.
