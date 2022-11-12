The Kentucky State Police Post 11 London responded to a fatal crash involving a pedestrian that occurred just after 09:30 pm yesterday. The accident happened on US27 North near Strunk Ridge Road in McCreary County, Kentucky.
Upon arrival and through investigation, Troopers found 30-year-old Patrick J. Parriman, of Whitley City, KY was traveling north on US27 operating a 2006 Black Toyota Tundra when his vehicle collided with a pedestrian, Crit H. Ford 67, of Barbourville, KY.
Mr. Ford was pronounced deceased on the scene by the McCreary County Coroner’s Office. Mr. Parriman was not injured in the crash.
Trooper Corey Jones is continuing the investigation. He was assisted at the scene by Kentucky State Police personnel, McCreary Co. Sheriff’s Department, McCreary Ambulance Service, McCreary Coroner’s Office, Whitley City Fire Department and Kentucky State Highway Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.