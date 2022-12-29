Kentucky State Police Investigating Assault on Correctional Officer

At approximately 8:45 a.m. on Dec. 25, the Department of aCorrections contacted KSP to report a correctional officer had been assaulted by several inmates at the Kentucky State Penitentiary. Troopers responded to the prison and opened an investigation.
Preliminary investigation reveals five inmates orchestrated a gang attack on a correctional officer utilizing a weapon while in a common area of the prison. The correctional officer was transported to a local hospital for treatment of multiple injuries.
The investigation into the incident continues. Due to the incarceration status of the suspects, KSP will present the investigation to the Lyon County Grand Jury once complete.
