On Thursday, at approximately 0301 hours, Scott County, Tennessee 911 center contacted Post 11 London and advised their units were in a vehicle pursuit of a 2003 blue, Harley Davidson Motorcycle on US 27 crossing into Kentucky. Scott County requested Post 11 to take over the pursuit.
Trooper Shaler Jones took over the pursuit on US27 in the Strunk area of McCreary County. Jones was assisted by the McCreary County Sheriff’s Office.
The operator of the motorcycle, Daniel K. Clark, 32 years old of Stearns, misjudged the clearance and laid the motorcycle down. Mr. Clark began to flee on foot and hid in some tall grass. Trooper Jones located Clark and after a struggle with Clark he was arrested. Found on Clark's person was 84.89 grams of suspected crystal meth.
Mr. Clark was charged with.
- Fleeing or evading police 1st.
- Trafficking in controlled substance METH
- Operating motor vehicle under the influence
- And several traffic related offences.
Clark was taken to the Knox County Jail.
Trooper Jones is continuing the investigation. He was assisted by the McCreary County Sheriff's Office.
