On Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at approximately 5:00 PM, Kentucky State Police located the skeletal remains of Roscoe L. Garland, 54 years old of Pine Knot, Ky. Mr. Garland’s remains were located on a Forest Service Road in Whitley County. Mr. Garland was reported missing from McCreary County on October 14, 2022.
During the course of the investigation, Detective Parmley received information on the whereabouts of the missing person, Roscoe Garland.
Mr. Garland was pronounced deceased by the Whitley County Coroner. Mr. Garland has been taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for an autopsy and positive identification through DNA.
Joe D. Bryant 48 years old of Pine Knot, Ky. and Broderick A. Taylor 24 years old of Pine Knot, Ky. were arrested yesterday. Bryant was lodged in the Whitley County Jail and Taylor is lodged in the Knox County Jail. Both are charged with:
1. Murder
2. Abuse of a corpse
3. Tampering with Physical Evidence
The investigation is continuing by Post 11, Detective Matthew Parmley. He was assisted at the scene by Post 11 personnel, Laurel County K-9 Forensics Cadaver Dog Team, and the Whitley County Coroner’s office.
