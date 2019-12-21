Viewers now have new options for accessing KET programming. KET’s primary channel along with the KET PBS KIDS channel are now available for around-the-clock live streaming.
The streams may be viewed at KET.org/live and through the KET app for Apple and Android devices.
“We live in a connected world, so it’s great to give viewers 24/7 access to KET and KET PBS KIDS through any web browser and on mobile apps,” said Shae Hopkins, KET’s executive director and CEO. “This is something our viewers have been asking for, and we’re thrilled to expand our services to Kentuckians.”
Additionally, both channels also are now on YouTube TV, the subscription-based streaming service.
KET is Kentucky’s largest classroom, where learning comes to life for more than one million people each week via television, online and mobile. Learn more about Kentucky’s preeminent public media organization at KET.org, on Twitter @KET and atfacebook.com/KET.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.