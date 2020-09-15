With schools relying on distance-learning to safely educate children, KET continues to create educational resources that help teachers and caregivers supplement their children’s coursework with high-quality content from PBS KIDS and PBS LearningMedia.
KET’s educational resources, which increased in use by more than 400 percent during the spring semester, are aligned to state and national standards and include contextualized support materials to help them be easily integrated into the virtual classroom.
KET offers learning materials for every age group:
Early Learners (newborns to age 8)
- · Bright by Text — a service for parents and caregivers that sends ideas for activities, games and other educational resources to your cell phone via text message.
https://www.ket.org/education/resources/bright-by-text/
- · PBS KIDS— helps parents and caregivers incorporate hands-on, interactive resources from PBS KIDS to supplement their children’s viewing of high-quality, educational programs from KET PBS KIDS.
https://www.ket.org/education/k-12/pbs-kids/
- · KET Learn At Home resources — a continually-updated collection of activities and games that parents and caregivers can incorporate into their children’s learning. https://www.ket.org/learnathome/
Grades 4-8
- · News Quiz — KET’s weekly current events show that features a 10-question quiz based on the week’s news headlines.
https://www.ket.org/education/newsquiz/
Grades 6-12
- · Skills on Demand — online lessons that helps students fill their knowledge gaps in math and language arts and demonstrate how the lessons apply in real life scenarios. Topics include finding the volume or area of a shape and structuring paragraphs and sentences.
https://www.ket.org/education/news/review-essential-skills-in-math-and-language-arts/
Educators
- · PBS KIDS framework — helps educators incorporate hands-on, interactive resources to supplement their studnets’ viewing of high-quality, educational content from KET PBS KIDS even without internet access.
https://www.ket.org/education/k-12/pbs-kids/
- · Mental Health During the COVID-19 Pandemic — a free, online professional development course that takes a comprehensive look at mental health issues among teens and young adults during the pandemic. It teaches how to listen and to foster connections and a sense of safety to help students, both in-person and online. https://www.ket.org/education/resources/mental-health-during-the-covid-19-pandemic/
KET is Kentucky’s largest classroom, where learning comes to life for more than one million people each week via television, online and mobile. Learn more about Kentucky’s preeminent public media organization at KET.org/Education and on Twitter @EducationKET.
