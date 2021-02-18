Kevin Paul Elza, age 52, of East Bernstadt, Kentucky passed away on Sunday, February 14, 2021.
He leaves behind his loving wife of 23 years, Susan Elza; his parents, Paul and Judy G. Elza; one son, Noah-Blake Elza; two brothers, Kyle Elza & wife Heather, Jody Elza & wife Missy all of East Bernstadt, KY; nephews, Tanner, Kyler, Cooper, Kenton Dean, Colter, Connor; nieces, Cami Jo, Allie; great nephew, Talon; great niece, Ivy Jo; plus a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Joe Elza.
Kevin was of the Pentecostal faith and a member of Grace Fellowship Church in London. He was a huge UK basketball fan and loved to attend Nascar races. Most of all, Kevin was a devoted husband & father that loved to spend time with his family.
Funeral services honoring Kevin Paul Elza will be held on Sunday, February 21, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. in the chapel of House-Rawlings Funeral Home with Dale Campbell, Jeff Lewis & Terry Gabbard officiating. Burial will follow at the AR Dyche Memorial Park in London, KY. The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. also at the funeral home.
Tanner Elza, David Viar, Travis Gabbard, Kyler Elza, Darren Sizemore, Ron Lafary will serve as Pallbearers; Employees of Seven Earth Movers will serve as Honorary Pallbearers.
The family has entrusted House-Rawlings Funeral Home with the arrangements.
The funeral home asks that masks be required for service attendees.
