Kevin Wesley Brummett was born on March 20, 2001, in London, Kentucky, the son of Bruce Brummett of London and Hope Vaughn Brummett of Lexington, who survive. He is also survived by his fiancé, Morgan Hatfield, of London six siblings, Jeffery, Chris and Dustin Brummett, all of London, Bridgette Brummett of Louisville, and Icidra and Cianna Martinez, both of Harlan, his grandmothers, Ida Sue Brummett and Hazel Middleton, both of London, his adoptive mother and father, Charles and Sue Brummett, nieces, Charlie, Rylie and Harley Brummett, plus a host of other friends and relatives to mourn his passing. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Charlie Brummett, Tammy Woje and Angelo Middleton.
He was an employee of ABC Automotive and a member of Redemption Church.
Kevin Wesley Brummett departed this life at St. Joseph – London on Thursday, October 8, 2020, being 19 years, 6 months and 19 days of age.
Funeral services for Kevin Wesley Brummett will be conducted at 11 AM Monday at Redemption Church with Billy Shelton and Jamie Krahenbuhl officiating. Burial will follow in the East Colony Cemetery.
The family of Kevin Wesley Brummett will receive friends at Redemption Church after 6 PM Sunday.
Bowling Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
