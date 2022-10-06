(MANCHESTER, Ky.) – The Tigers (4-2) are all set to meet the Letcher County Cougars (5-2) in district play on Friday night. Letcher County defeated the Tigers at home last season, and revenge will most certainly be in the minds of the Tiger seniors who know how big a win in Letcher would be. It will be a hard-hitting, fast paced mountain football game. Let’s dive into the matchup.
Coach Mike Sizemore knows the significance of the matchup, and feels his team is ready for the challenge. “Letcher Central is always a tough place to go on the road and win at,” said Sizemore. “I feel like our kids will go over there and play their hardest against a high-quality opponent. Letcher has shown they have a very explosive offense and have been able to win offensive shootouts in games where they’ve been down early. For us to have success, we have to be very efficient in all phases of the game and value every possession we have on offense. When you’re playing a team with an offense like that, you can’t afford to give them extra possessions over the course of the game.”
To come out on top, Coach Sizemore feels his Tigers will have to give their absolute best effort on Friday night. “This is a big district matchup for our guys, we have to go over and play as hard as we’ve been playing in recent games to put us in a situation to have success against a great team,” he said. “Our kids have to continue to show that they will go out and give it everything they have from week to week in order to give ourselves a chance to have success. We’re in the part of the season that we have got to be able to play week in week out with great effort regardless of the outcome from one Friday to the next and I feel like our guys understand that and are willing to go out there and give their best effort every time they walk on the field.”
Kickoff is slated for 7:30PM, Friday night, and the game will be played at Letcher Central High School in Whitesburg.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.