Christmas is in the air and as are the winter break travel tournaments. The Lady Tigers are set to play a home game against 49th district rival Jackson County, then they hit the road for Gatlinburg, TN to compete in the Smokey Mountain Classic. Some games in the Smokey Mountain Classic are TBA.
Jackson County (4-1) – Clay County bounced the Lady Generals out of the district tournament last season, leaving a bitter taste in the mouth of the Jackson County faithful. Expect Kourtney Tyra’s experience laden group to seek revenge against the Lady Tigers. Having only been defeated by 13th region powerhouse South Laurel, Jackson County looks to be all business.
Led by high scoring sophomore Kylee Shannon (16.7ppg) and senior Natalie Carl (14.6ppg), the Lady Generals will look to establish a name for themselves among the region’s elite, as they seem poised for a deep postseason run.
This game is at Clay County High School, December 16th, at 6:00PM.
Smokey Mountain Classic – The Lady Tigers have played in this tournament the last few years and seem to always do well. This year, Clay County will meet Baylor, TN in the first game. The other games will be determined by the field, wins and losses.
