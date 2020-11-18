Kentucky’s high school boys’ and girls’ basketball seasons will start later and be shorter than normal under a schedule approved Wednesday while the football postseason will continue as planned.
The Kentucky High School Athletic Association Board of Control voted to delay the first tip-off until Jan. 4 amid concerns over the dramatic escalation of COVID-19 cases in recent weeks. Those seasons had been set to begin Monday.
“I really can’t in clear conscience tell you that I think it’s a good idea for our member schools to start playing organized games, official games, this coming Monday,” KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett told the board during a more than four-hour work session in which board members discussed the implications of delaying basketball and the effects it would have on other sports moving forward.
