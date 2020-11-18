Kentucky’s high school boys’ and girls’ basketball seasons will start later and be shorter than normal under a schedule approved Wednesday while the football postseason will continue as planned.

The Kentucky High School Athletic Association Board of Control voted to delay the first tip-off until Jan. 4 amid concerns over the dramatic escalation of COVID-19 cases in recent weeks. Those seasons had been set to begin Monday.

“I really can’t in clear conscience tell you that I think it’s a good idea for our member schools to start playing organized games, official games, this coming Monday,” KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett told the board during a more than four-hour work session in which board members discussed the implications of delaying basketball and the effects it would have on other sports moving forward.

Wednesday’s move will shorten basketball’s regular season with targeted state tournament dates at Rupp Arena for the weeks of March 15 and March 22 pending details being worked out with the Central Bank Center.
 
District tournaments will begin March 1st with regional tournaments following on March 8th.  March 17-21/March 24-28 are the tentative dates to start the Sweet 16.
