Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on March 11, 2022 at approximately 7:32 AM Clay County Deputy Sheriff Kendric Smith arrested Larry Felton, 48 of Mountain Springs Road. The arrest occurred on Mountain Springs Road when Deputy Smith received a complaint on the above mentioned subject who had allegedly kicked in the door of two properties. Upon arrival, Deputies located the subject inside a bed room covered with pillows and blankets. Deputies gave loud verbal commands at which time the subject didn’t comply with officers, after a brief struggle the subject was placed under arrest without incident. Assisting at the scene was Clay County Sheriff Deputy Dewey Grubb and Manchester City Police Officer Jeremy Garrison.
Larry Felton, 48 was charged with:
• Criminal Trespass 1st Degree
• Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree
• Menacing
