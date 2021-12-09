On December 6, 2021 at approximately 7:00 PM Clay County Sheriff Deputy Coty Arnold, Sheriff Patrick Robinson along with Sgt. Jeremy Gabbard arrested Danny Kilgore, 44 of Manchester. The arrest occurred while on extra patrol within Ham Hollow Road. Deputy Arnold observed the above mentioned take off on foot with intent to evade police. The subject failed to obey lawful commands from Deputy Arnold, at which time Deputy Arnold made contact with the above who turned and attempted to strike Deputy Arnold. After a brief struggle the subject was placed under arrest without further incident.
Danny Kilgore, 44 was charged with:
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court
• Fleeing or Evading Police (On Foot) 2nd Degree
• Resisting Arrest
