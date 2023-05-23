Kim "Bo" Riley, age 53, of London, Kentucky passed away Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington. She was the mother of Monica Carr and husband T.C. of Manchester, Kentucky, Petey Griffitts and girlfriend Jennifer Mills, Maverick Smith and Kash Smith all of London, Kentucky; the daughter of Judy (Smith) Hensley and step daughter of Norman Hensley both of London, Kentucky; the sister of Tammy Wheeler of Lily, Kentucky, Roy Riley, Marlene Riley and Hannah Sams all of London, Kentucky. She was blessed with three grandchildren, Noah Carr, Jonah Carr and Jaden Gray. She was also blessed with numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews to mourn her passing. She was preceded in death by her father, Irvin Riley.  Funeral services for Kim "Bo" Riley will be conducted Monday, May 22, 2023 at 12:00 NOON in London Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Cumberland Memorial Gardens in Lily. The family of Kim "Bo" Riley will receive friends at London Funeral Home after 6:00 pm on Sunday May 21, 2023.  Serving as pallbearers will be: Petey Griffitts, TC Carr, Jake Griffitts, Noah Carr, Billy Smith, Dalton Smith, Cody Smith and Dillion Smith.

Recommended for you