Kim Smith, age 54, husband of Mae (Brock) Smith of London, Kentucky passed away Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at U.K. Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky. He was the father of Kenneth Wayne Smith and Veronica Jackson and husband Eric all of Manchester, Kentucky, and Kimberly Jackson and husband Ryan of London, Kentucky; the son of Hester (Wagers) Smith of London, Kentucky; the brother of Jim Chad Smith and wife Penny of London, Kentucky, Reece Smith and wife Teresa, Marlene Pennington and husband Charlie, Cheryl Smith, and Sherry Smith all of Manchester, Kentucky, and Tammie Marcum of Jackson County, Kentucky. He is also survived by his cousin that he loved like a brother, Jimmy Henson of Manchester, Kentucky. He was also blessed with six grandchildren, Braxton Jackson, Maleah Jackson, Rylan Jackson, Ryder Jackson, Bryson Smith, and Kinsley Jackson. He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Smith; by his siblings, Veronica Smith and Felisida Smith; by his brother-in-law, Ricky Marcum.
Funeral services for Kim Smith will be conducted Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Old Pathway Pentecostal Church, Brandon Lane, London, Kentucky, with Jim Chad Smith, James Wagers, Ted Eversole, and Kenny Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at Jehovah Shalom “The Lord is my Shepherd” Cemetery. The family of Kim Smith will receive friends at Old Pathway Pentecostal Church after 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 10, 2022 until the funeral hour of 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 12, 2022 at Old Pathway Pentecostal Church.
London Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
