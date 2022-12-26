Kimberley Anne Walker was born on May 9, 1967 in Laurel County, Kentucky. She was the daughter of William Walker and Dolores Feltner Walker both of London, Kentucky. She is also survived by a son, Nicholas Baker (Samantha Jo)of London; three siblings, Michael, David and Patty Walker all of London; two grandchildren, Raylyn Jo and Bellemy Grace Anne Baker plus a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.
Kimberly was the CFO of Phillips Diversified and a member of St. Williams Church.
Kimberly Anne Walker departed this life on Thursday, December 22, 2022 being 55 years, 7 months and 13 days of age.
The funeral service for Kimberly Anne Walker will be conducted at 2 PM Wednesday in the Bowling Funeral Home Chapel with Eddie Elmore and Christopher Roberts officiating. Burial will follow in A.R. Dyche Memorial Park in London.
The family of Kimberly Anne Walker will receive friends beginning at 12 Noon Wednesday until the funeral hour of 2 PM.
Pallbearers: Wesley Walker, Max Walker, Jon Rice, Chase Osborne, Jeremey Allen, Jamie Walker, Coy Walker and Brad Roberts
