Kimberly Denee Melton was born in Beverly, Kentucky on March 22, 1967, the oldest child of Wanda Couch Begley and the late Kenneth Begley.
Kimberly was a homemaker and had been a life-long resident of Leslie and Clay Counties. She was a bike enthusiast, along with her husband, Samuel.
She loved life and the people in it. Especially her son, Kyle, who she loved more than life. Kimberly enjoyed traveling. Her favorite place to go was Gatlinburg. She liked to look good all the time, and she couldn’t go without her makeup. She was a strong, confident, and beautiful person. She was kind and had a giving heart. She was always there for anyone in need. Kimberly was always the life of the party and had a radiant smile. Above all, she enjoyed being around family and friends.
Kimberly passed away suddenly on Friday, June 23, 2023 while vacationing with family and friends in Panama City, FL. Kimberly was 56 years old.
Kimberly was preceded in death by her father, Kenneth Begley.
Survivors include her loving and devoted husband, Samuel Melton of Wooton, KY. Her beloved mother, Wanda Begley of Manchester, KY, One cherished son, Kyle Begley, one sister, Tina Begley of Manchester, KY, Special aunt and uncle, Billie Lynn Hoskins (Donnie) of Manchester, KY, her very special cousins, Jeff, Wes, Weston and Hallie Hoskins, all of Manchester, KY. Along with a multitude of other friends and family also survive.
Service Information
The funeral services will were held Saturday, July 01, 2023 at Wolfe & Sons Funeral Home with Rev. Billy Joe Lewis officiating.
Interment will follow in the Polly Marcum Cemetery at Big Creek, KY with friends serving as pallbearers.
Arrangements are being handled carefully under the direction of Wolfe & Sons Funeral Home.
